Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the admit card for the Haryana Open School 2019 Board exam for both the 10th and 12th class. All the students who have registered to appear for the board exam via Haryana Open Schooling can check the official website, bseh.org.in, to download the admit card.

BSEH is all set to conduct the examination in the months of March and April. The 10th class exam will on March 8th and the 12th class exam will begin on March 7th. The 10th and 12th class exam date sheets were released on February 15th and they can be accessed in this link.

How to download BSEH HOS 2019 admit card:

Visit the official BSEH website. Click on the link for ‘Admit Card - HOS Fresh/Reappear March Exam 2019’ link under ‘What’s New’ section. Alternatively, click on this direct link to access the admit card page. Select the application name section and populate either the Roll Number or Candidate’s name with other fields which are optional and press on ‘Search’. The admit card should appear which can be downloaded and printed out.

The admit card is a mandatory document that needs to be carried with the student in the examination. The students are advised to check the admit card properly for all the instructions that they need to follow at the exam centre.