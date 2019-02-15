Board of Secondary Education Haryana has released the datesheets for all the school main exams that it will be conducting in 2019, which includes 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th classes.

The examination will start on March 1st and the last exam will be conducted on April 3rd. The students can access the datesheets at the official website, bseh.org.in

The 10th exam and 12th board exams will start from March 8th and March 7th, respectively. The 10th exam will go on until March 30th and the 12th exam until April 3rd.

The 9th exam will commence on March 2nd and will conclude on March 16th and the 11th exam will be conducted from March 1st to March 27th, 2019.

The 10th and 12th exam timings are from 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm and the 9th and 11th exam will be held from 8.30 am to 11.30 am.

The direct link to access 10th and 12th board exam timetables or datesheets is here; whereas the 9th and 10th exam schedule can be accessed in this link.

It should be noted that the datesheets are for all regular, open school students and also for students who are reappearing in the examinations.