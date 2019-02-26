Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the answer keys for the Assistant Executive Engineers (AEE) in Various Engineering Services 2018 on February 25th, 2019. All the candidates who appeared for the exam can access the answer keys at the APPSC official website, psc.ap.gov.in.

The APPSC has released the answer keys for both the Civil and Mechanical Engineer paper and Electrical Engineering paper. The candidates can also submit objections against the answer keys and the last day to submit the objection is 5.00 pm of March 5th, 2019. The format to submit objection is available in this link. All objection should have a supporting evidence to be considered valid.

How to access APPSC Engineering Exam answer keys:

Visit the APPSC website. Click on the link to access the APPSC Engineering Service answer keys on the home page. The answer key page for the APPSC will open which will have links to answer keys for both the papers. Alternatively, click on this direct link to access answer keys for Civil and Mechanical and answer keys for Electrical. The answer key PDF will open which can be printed out for reference.

APPSC conducted the recruitment exam for 2018 Assistant Executive Engineers under Engineering Services exam on February 17th, 2019 and the answer keys were released on February 25th, 2019. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 309 engineering vacancies and the notification was released on November 29th, 2018.