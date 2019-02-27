Employee’s State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released the final result for the recruitment of Junior Engineer (JE) positions on February 26th, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the written exam can check the result at esic.nic.in. The PDF document has details of all the candidates who have made have selected provisionally for the JE positions.

A total number of 48 candidates have made it to the final provisional list of JE Civil, whereas 26 candidates have been selected for JE Electrical. Three candidates’ results have been withheld due to want of some documentary clarification and have been advised to submit them.

How to check ESIC JE 2018 final result:

Visit the ESIC official website. Click on the Recruitment tab on the home page. Click on the link for final result of JE 2018 recruitment under ‘Subject’ column. Alternatively, click on this direct link to access the result. The PDF will show the details of all the candidates who have been selected.

ESIC had conducted the recruitment drive for 79 JE vacancies. The application process started on November 16th, 2018 and the last day to apply was December 15th, 2018. Out of the 79 JE positions for which ESIC was seeking applications, 52 positions were for Civil Engineers and 27 for Electrical Engineers.