Food Corporation of India (FCI) is all set to begin the application process to fill 4103 vacancies at 10.00 am today, February 28th. The FCI is conducting the recruitment process for Junior Engineer, Stenographer, Typists, Assistant Grade II and III positions. All interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at fci.gov.in on or before March 30th, 2019.

The details of vacancies are mentioned in the below table. The vacancies are further divided into five zones, i.e, North Zone (1999 positions), South Zone (540 positions), East Zone (538 positions), West Zone (735 positions), and North East Zone (291 positions).

FCI 2019 Vacancy Details Name of the Position Number of Vacancies J.E. (Civil Engineering) 114 J.E. (Electrical Mechanical Engineering) 72 Steno Grade-II 76 AG-II (Hindi) 45 Typist (Hindi) 39 AG-III (General) 757 AG-III (Accounts) 509 AG-III (Technical) 720 AG-III (Depot) 1771 Total 4103

How to apply for FCI 2019 Recruitment:

Visit the FCI recruitment page. Click on the relevant zone in which one wants to apply. Go through the registration and application process and submit the application. Take a print out of the application for future reference.

Candidates can access the detailed notification once it is released to know more about the vacancy, eligibility criteria, qualifications, reservation policy for differently-abled, reservation policy for SC, ST and OBC, exam pattern, exam centre, application process among others. The first phase of exam will be conducted in the month of April or May.