Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has postponed the 1.3 lakh-vacancy application process. The application process for NTPC was supposed to start from today at 10.00 pm but now it will be starting from tomorrow, March 1st, 2019 probably at 10.00 pm. The application process can be processed at the Regional RRB website. A notice to the effect is available on all RRB regional websites.

The RRB has invited application for 1.3 lakh vacancies for four different segments and the application process is going to happen in a phased manner. Whether the postponement of the start of application process by a day will affect the overall schedule is not clear yet. This is how the application schedule looks now:

RRB 2019 Application start dates Name of the Category Old Application Start Date Revised Application Start Date NTPC February 28th, 2019 at 10.00 am March 1st, 2019 at 10.00 am Para-Medical Staff March 4th, 2019 at 10.00 am Not known Ministerial and Isolated Categories March 8th, 2019 at 10.00 am Not known Level 1 Positions March 12th, 2019 at 10.00 am Not known

The indicative notice for the recruitment drive was released on February 22nd, 2019. The basic details of the kind of vacancies each category contains have been revealed and they are as follows:

The NTPC categories include positions of Clerk, Typists, Traffic Assistants, Goods Guard, and Station Master among others. The Para-Medical Staff vacancies will consist of Staff Nurse, Health Inspectors, Pharmacist, ECG and Lab Technician.

Level 1 positions will include Track Maintainer, Technical Assistants, and Assistant Pointsman. The Ministerial category vacancies will comprise of Stenographers, Chief Law Assistants and Translator positions.

The official notification that is going to be released tomorrow will have detailed information on educational qualification for each positions, eligibility and age criteria for desirable candidates, exam pattern, last day for application for each categories. Candidates can access the notification and region wise and category-wise breakdown of vacancies, too, in the notification.