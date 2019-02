Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has still not released any official update regarding the Group D results. The mystery behind when the result is coming out remains with conflicting reports from various outlets. Meanwhile, RRB will be starting the application process for the NPTC positions from tomorrow, February 28th.

As reported earlier, NDTV had mentioned, through anonymous sources, that the result will be coming out within this month. So by that standard, the RRB should be releasing the result today or tomorrow. However, Indian Express had reported that the result date will be released on February 28th and the result actually will be coming out in March.

Earlier, RRB was supposed to release the Group D result on February 17th but had delayed the release due to the release of Group C second stage answer keys. The RRB official had said that they did not want to overwhelm the server with two major releases.

Moreover, RRB will be starting the NTPC application process from 10.00 am tomorrow, February 28th. The RRB plans to fill 1.3 lakh vacancies through this recruitment process and the application process will be conducted in a phased manner for each position in the following schedule.

RRB 2019 Application start dates Name of the Category Application Start Date NTPC February 28th, 2019 at 10.00 am Para-Medical Staff March 4th, 2019 at 10.00 am Ministerial and Isolated Categories March 8th, 2019 at 10.00 am Level 1 Positions March 12th, 2019 at 10.00 am

If RRB is concerned about the server being overwhelmed due to the release of Group C answer keys and Group D results together, then that concern will persist for then next few weeks due to the new application process.

The detailed official notification for 2019 recruitment is going to be released tomorrow and it will have information on educational qualification for each positions, eligibility and age criteria for desirable candidates, exam pattern, last day for application for each categories, among others