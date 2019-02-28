Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Group D result might be coming out today. Multiple reports are saying that the results have to be declared this month and thus the result will be coming out today. However, official RRB websites are still silent on the topic and the information is purely from RRB anonymous sources.

Indianexpress.com reports that an official from RRB Bhubaneshwar said, “The board could not further delay the results of RRB Group D examinations as the Election Commission model code of conduct will be issued by that time.” He further added that the result will be released from the midnight of February 27th or 28th.

The results once released can be accessed at the RRB regional websites. The result was initially reported to be coming out on February 13th which was postponed to February 17th or 18th but after that contradictory reports have been coming out of its release. Some outlets had said that the result will be coming out in March and some had reported that the result are coming out in February itself.

Meanwhile, the RRB has postponed the application process for the 1.3 lakh vacancies that was supposed to start from today. Now the application process will start from tomorrow, March 1st. The reason for postponement is not clear but if the results are coming out today, then it makes sense that RRB would not want two big processes happening at once.

According to the official data, around 1.8 crore candidates had applied to appear for the Group D stage 1 exam. The exam was conducted in multiple sitting from September 2018 to December 2018. The notification for the recruitment was released in February 2018 for 62,907 positions.