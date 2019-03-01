National Testing Agency will start the application process for UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) June 2019 from today, March 1st, 2019. The candidates who are interested in applying for the UGC NET 2019 examination can apply at ntanet.nic.in. The last day process the UGC NET application is March 30th, 2019 and the examination will be conducted from June 20th to June 28th, 2019.

UGC NET examination is conducted to certify eligibility for the role of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF). Candidates who clear the exam, depending on the scores, are eligible to apply for Assistant Lectureship positions or JRF positions. To be eligible for JRF, candidate must be below the age of 28. Assistant Lectureship position does not have any age stipulation.

Earlier, NTA had released the new syllabus for the UGC NET 2019. The syllabus for all the subjects can be accessed in this link. After opening the page, the candidates can click on the download link against the relevant subject for which they are appearing for.

How to apply for UGC NET 2019:

Visit the NTA UGC NET website. Click on the apply link on the home page once it gets activated. Candidates have to go through the registration process first to generate log-in credentials. Using the log-in credentials, process the remaining application and submit it. Take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

The NTA has taken over the task of conducting the UGC NET examination from CBSE from this year. NTA will be conducting the exam in one session instead of two separate papers. The paper will test candidate’s knowledge in the subject matter and research and teacher aptitude. The subject-matter questions will be based on the new syllabus.