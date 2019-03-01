Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Sangathan started the process of Class I admission from today, March 1st, 2019, as reported earlier. The admission process for remaining classes, that is from Class II to Class X will begin from April 2nd, 2019. The last day to apply for the KV Class I admission is March 19th, 2019. The first batch of provisional list of selected students will be released on March 26th.

Registrations for the Class II onwards, except Class XI, which is subject to availability of vacancies in a particular class will begin from April 2nd and last up to April 9th till 4 pm. The list of selected candidates in Class II onwards admissions will be declared on April 12th, 2019.

Students who seek admission to Class XI should register online within 10 days from declaration of board results. The last date for Class XI admissions is July 7th, 2019.

How to apply for KV class I admission:

Visit the KV Sangathan admission portal. Click on New Registration button on the home page. Read the instruction carefully before proceeding for registration. Acknowledge the understanding and click on ‘Proceed. Fulfill the registration and application process and pay the requisite application fees and submit the application. Take the print out of the application for future reference.

The number of lists for class I admission will depend on the vacancies. If the seats remain vacant after the first round of admissions, the second round will be declared on April 9th and the third round on April 23rd.

The notification and registration under RTE and SC/ST quota for class I will begin from March 30th and will go on until April 6th. The full schedule as released by KV Sangathan can be accessed in this link.