West Bengal State Eligibility Test (SET) 2018 result has been declared. All candidates who have appeared on the WBSET 2018 examination can check at the result at the official website, wbsconline.in. The result was declared on March 1st, 2019.

The notification of the result stated that, “All the candidates of SET – 2018 examination are requested to visit the website www.wbcsconline.in through login their Registration No. and Password.”

WB SET is conducted to certify the eligibility of candidates to applying for Assistant Professor in university in West Bengal state. All the candidates who have cleared the exam can apply for assistant professor role in universities.

How to check WB SET 2018: