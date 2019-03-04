Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Board (UPSSSC) has declared the result for the recruitment of Council House Guard and Forest Guard 2016 written exam on Sunday, March 3rd, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the UPSSSC’s official website, upsssc.gov.in, to access the result.

UPSSSC had conducted the written exam on December 2nd, 2018 and the answer keys for the exam was released on December 10th. After taking into account the objections received, the evaluation was done by the Council and the results have been released.

How to check UPSSSC Council Guard and Forest Guard result: