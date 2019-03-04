Railway Police Force (RPF) has released the call letter or admit card for the 2018 Group B, C, D physical endurance and physical measurement test (PET/PMT) round today, March 4th. All candidates who have cleared the written exam round in these groups can download the call letter from the official website, si2.rpfonlinereg.org.

The RPF will conduct the PET, PMT, and Document Verification round for the Group B on March 24th and 25th, for Group C on March 23rd, 24th and 25th, and for Group D on March 24th and 25th.

The written exam result for all these groups along with the Group A result was released on February 27th. The call letter for the Group A exam was released along with Group A result.

How to download call letter for RPF SI PET, PMT.

Visit the 2018 RPF SI recruitment page. Clink on the button for PET, PMT and DV call letter on the home page. Alternatively click on this direct link to access the call letter page. Click on the relevant group. Enter the log-in details and click on ‘Login’. The call letter will be displayed which can be downloaded and printed out.

The RPF has been conducting the SI recruitment process for Group A, Group B, Group C, Group D, Group E, and Group F. The notification were released in June 2018 and the application process went on until July 2nd, 2018. The recruitment process is being conducted for 819 Male SI vacancies and 301 Female SI vacancies.