Current Affairs wrap for the day: March 4th, 2019
Get all the big national and international news and stay up to date with Current Affairs and General Knowledge to prepare for competitive exams.
President nod to ordinance for use of Aadhaar for Bank accounts, SIM
- President Ram Nath Kovind has given his assent to an ordinance that allows voluntary use of Aadhaar as ID proof for obtaining mobile SIM cards and opening bank accounts.
- The amendments make it clear that anyone not offering Aadhaar cannot be denied any service, be it opening of a bank account or obtaining a mobile phone SIM card.
- The ordinance – necessitated because the Rajya Sabha could not approve a Bill after its passage by the Lok Sabha – was promulgated on Saturday.
Did Pakistan Use US-built F-16s in Air Strikes With India? Washington Keen to Know
- The United States has said it was trying to find out if Pakistan used US-built F-16 jets to down an Indian warplane, potentially in violation of US agreements, as the stand-off between the nuclear-armed neighbours appeared to be easing.
- Pakistan’s alleged use of the F-16 fighter jets stands to be in violation of Washington’s military sale agreements that limit how the country can use the planes. Islamabad has however denied the allegations.
Tornado kills at least 23 people in US state of Alabama: Sheriff
- At least 23 people, some of them children, died after a tornado swept through Lee County, Alabama on Sunday, and the death toll was expected to rise as rescuers searched through the rubble of destroyed homes, authorities said.
- At least two twisters tore through Lee County, local NBC and ABC affiliates said, citing the local sheriff.
Google refuses to remove controversial Saudi app that lets men track women
- Google has refused to pull out a controversial government app from Saudi Arabia which lets men track and control women who travel, saying it does not violate its Play Store policies.
- According to a report in the Business Insider on Sunday, the tech giant told the office of California Democrat Representative Jackie Speier, who had called for the removal of the app called “Absher”, that the app does not violate its terms of service.
US, China near deal that could end most Trump tariffs on Beijing
- The US and China are close to a trade deal that could lift most or all US tariffs as long as Beijing follows through on pledges ranging from better protecting intellectual-property rights to buying a significant amount of American products, two people familiar with the discussions said.
- Dates for a summit between US President Donald Trump and China counterpart Xi Jinping have yet to be agreed