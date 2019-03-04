Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has finally declared the result for the Group D stage 1 examination today, March 4th. The candidates can check the regional websites to see if they have cleared the exam. They can also check the individual normalised marks and category-wise cut-off on the websites.

The candidates who have passed this stage have to appear for the Physical Endurance Test which is scheduled to be conducted from the fourth week of March.

For direct links to access the regional result, refer to this article which is being continuously updated.

The results are available at the respective RRB regional websites. The candidates can check the normalised scores and status of PET by click on this direct link and entering the relevant details. The website might have some trouble opening but candidates are requested to keep trying.

Candidates can check the regional websites to check the list of candidates who have been selected for the PET and cut-off marks. The link to all the regional websites are as follows

RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in

RRB Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

RRB Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

RRB Ahmedabad: www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

RRB Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in

RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in

RRB Bhubaneshwar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in

RRB Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in

RRB Gorakhpur: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org

RRB Thiruvananthapuram: rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

Almost 1.8 crore people had applied to participate in the the Level 1 Group D stage 1 examination, which had a vacancy of around 63 thousand people. Due to the sheer volume of candidates, the RRB had conduct the exam from September 2018 to December 2018 in multiple sitting.