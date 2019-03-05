Chinese smartphone brand Oppo India is all geared up to launch its F11 Pro today, March 5th, at an event in Mumbai. Notably today’s launch marks the debut of the smartphone F11 Pro, meaning it hasn’t been launched anywhere else in the world. This indicates Oppo’s focus towards India as key market keeping in mind the fact that most Chinese brands tend to introduce handsets in the home country first that is China.

Now coming to the star of the day here, Oppo F11 Pro boasts of a whopping 48-megapixel primary camera in its dual rear camera setup. It is also set to bear a pop-up selfie camera which is slowly catching on as a trend. Apart from that low light portrait photography features of the handset that is the Super Night Mode has also been prominently teased.

#OPPOF11Pro comes tomorrow! Don’t forget to live stream the electrifying launch at 7 PM, 5th March

Know more: https://t.co/FX4NajS9cf pic.twitter.com/TMEP8W4Y2n — OPPO Mobile India (@oppomobileindia) March 4, 2019

Not to mention, this handset will also get Oppo’s patented VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge fast charging. As for the pricing, there haven’t been any notable leaks about the Oppo F11 Pro price in India. However, considering the premium features on board the Oppo F11 Pro may be priced in the budget to mid-range segment, likely upwards of Rs 20,000 mark.

The event will kick off starting at 7 pm today and will be live streamed online on Oppo India’s official Facebook page. Additionally this time around Oppo has partnered with Amazon India for online retailing of the latest handset. A dedicated web page for the Oppo F11 Pro on Amazon can be accessed directly here for purchase offers and discounts.

Oppo F11 Pro specifications

What we know so far from the Oppo India official site is that F11 Pro will sport a dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture, while details about the secondary sensor remains to be known. As mentioned earlier there’s also a pop-up selfie camera, but details about its resolution are not known as well.

In terms of design the Oppo F11 Pro will boast a notch-less display, a rear fingerprint sensor, and a 3D gradient casing for the Aurora Green and Thunder Black colour variants. Oppo has also confirmed it would sport 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage. It’s also sure to sport a 4,000mAh battery.