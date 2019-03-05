Application process for the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) 2019 began last month since February 5th and today is the last day to apply online for the CTET 2019 examination. All interested candidates are advised to visit the official CTET site – www.ctet.nic.in – immediately in order to apply for the examination.

As mentioned before, while the last date to apply is March 5th that is today, candidates can pay the application fees until 3.30 pm of March 8th.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts CTET exam to certify eligibility of candidates to teach at CBSE affiliated schools. This will be 12th edition of the CTET 2019 exam and it is scheduled to be conducted on July 7th, 2019. The Paper I will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12.00 noon and the Paper II is scheduled from 2.00 pm to 4.30 pm.

As our previous report had mentioned, CTET Paper I is for candidates who seek eligibility to teach from Class I to Class V and Paper II is for those who desire eligibility to teach from Class VI to VIII. Candidates have an option to apply for either one of the papers or both the papers.

How to apply for CTET 2019

Log on to CTET official website - www.ctet.nic.in. Go to the link “Apply Online” and open the same Fill in the Online Application Form and note down Registration No./Application No. Upload Scanned Images of latest Photograph and Signature Pay Examination Fee by e-challan or debit/credit card Print Confirmation page for record and future reference.

Candidates can access the official notification for more details on eligibility criteria, application process, exam pattern, exam syllabus, qualification criteria among other at the official website. Alternatively, they can click on this direct link to access the notification.