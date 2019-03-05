Staff Selection Commission today released the official notification for Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) examination, 2018. The online application for CHSL 2018 kicks off starting today while the last date apply for the same is April 5th, 2019.

Interested individuals can directly head to SSC website – ssc.nic.in – to apply for CHSL 2018. The official notification states that SSC will hold competitive examination for recruitment to the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India. Details about the pay band, grade pay and other relevant information are available in the notification.

Candidates can access the notification published today from SSC website or else click on this direct link to view the notification. As for the vacancies, SSC says that vacancies will be determined in due course. Updated vacancy position will be uploaded on the website of the Commission from time to time.

As reported earlier, this online application process is for Tier I exam only and candidates who qualify this stage will have apply and appear Tier II examination. While the last date for receipt of application is April 5th, online fee payment has to be completed before 5 pm on April 7th, 2019. On the other hand, payment through bank Challan can be made till April 9th before 5 pm.

SSC has advised candidates to apply for the examination as early as possible and not wait for the last date. The computer based examination for Tier I will be conducted from July 1st to July 26th, 2019. Following this, successful candidates from Tier I will have to appear for descriptive paper that is Tier II exam to be held on September 29th.

How to apply for SSC CHSL 2018 exam