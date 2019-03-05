Current Affairs wrap for the day: March 5th, 2019
Navy chief Admiral Lanba warns of sea-borne terror attack
- Three weeks after the Pulwama terror attack, Indian Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba has warned that terrorists are being trained to carry out sea-borne attacks on India.
- “We also have reports of terrorists being trained to carry out operations in various modus operandi including through the medium of the sea,” Admiral Lanba said in Delhi on Tuesday.
- It must be recalled that the infamous 26/11 terror attack was carried out by ten sea-borne terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba who hijacked an Indian fishing trawler to reach Mumbai and unleash mayhem.
Donald Trump says ending Preferential Trade Treatment for India
- US President Donald Trump ends preferential trade treatment for India that allows duty-free entry for $5.6 billion worth of the country’s exports to the United States.
- India, however, does not plan to impose retaliatory tariffs on US goods, Commerce Secretary Anup Wadhawan said.
- “I am taking this step because, after intensive engagement between the United States and the government of India, I have determined that India has not assured the United States that it will provide equitable and reasonable access to the markets of India,” Trump said in a letter to congressional leaders.
‘Not a threat’, says China as it readies to raise defense budget
- China will make an appropriate increase in its 2019 defense outlay for national security and not pose a threat to other countries, a government spokesperson said on Monday.
- The release of China’s defense budget this week will be closely followed worldwide as Beijing rapidly modernizes its massive army.
London HIV Patient World’s Second To Be Cleared Of AIDS Virus: Doctors
- An HIV-positive man in Britain has become the second known adult worldwide to be cleared of the AIDS virus after he received a bone marrow transplant from an HIV resistant donor, his doctors said.
- The case is a proof of the concept that scientists will one day be able to end AIDS, the doctors said, but does not mean a cure for HIV has been found.
American actor Luke Perry dies at 52
- Actor Luke Perry, who rose to fame as a heartthrob in the hit 1990s television series Beverly Hills, 90210, died on Monday at the age of 52, triggering an outpouring of grief from friends and former co-stars.