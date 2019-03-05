Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) will start online application link for the 3,646 vacancies anytime today. As reported earlier, KPTCL had released detailed notification for the recruitment for various positions. The notification for each position has been released at the official website, kptcl.com. Currently the KPTCL website displays a ticker, ‘online application will be made available shortly’. Candidates are advised to intermittently check the KPTCL site for updates.

The application process is set to begin today on March 5th while the last day to apply for the positions is April 4th, 2019. All interested candidates can apply for various positions at kptcl.com. It must be recalled that a brief notification for the advertised positions was released on February 20th, followed by a detailed notification for Asst. Executive Engineer (Electrical), Asst. Engineer (Electrical/Civil), JE (Electrical/Civil), Junior Assistant, Junior Personal Assistant, Driver Grade-2, Junior Station Attendant, Junior Power Man (JLM) in KPTCL and ESCOMs.

KPTCL Vacancy details

Position Vacancy Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical) 94 Assistant Engineer (Electrical) 505 Assistant Engineer (Civil) 28 Junior Engineer (Electrical) 570 Junior Engineer (Civil) 28 Junior Personal Assistant 63 Junior Assistant 360 Drive Grade II 126 Junior Station Attendant 103 Junior Powerman (Junior Lineman) 1,769 Total 3,646

The positions are for KPTCL, BESCOM, CESC, HESCOM, MESCOM, and GESCOM. The detailed breakdown is available in the notification which was released on February 20th, 2019. Application process can be completed in either of the above-mentioned institution’s official website, i.e. kptcl.com, bescom.org, hescom.co.in, cescmysore.org, mesco.in, and gescom.in.

The detailed notification has category-wise breakdown, institution-wise breakdown, reservation policy, application process, educational qualification for each position, eligibility, among others. Detailed notification can be accessed at KPTCL’s official website or alternatively, from this direct link here.