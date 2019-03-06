The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced extension of the application submission for Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) examination. CBSE is conducting the 12th edition of CTET this year and had invited applications from interested candidates online on its website – ctet.nic.in. As reported earlier, the last date to submit the duly filled application was yesterday that is March 5th. However, the board has now decided to extend the application process.

Now candidates have time till March 12th before 5 pm to submit their application online. The last date for submission of fee through e-challan or credit/debit card has been pushed ahead to March 15th before 3.30 pm. The final verification of the fee payment by the candidates will be done on March 19th, 2019.

The board has also provided a provision for correcting the errors, if any, in the application form by candidates. Individuals can do so only via online mode from March 25th to April 1st, 2019. Candidates have been advised to strictly adhere to this date stipulation mentioned above.

In case confirmation page is not generated after depositing the requisite fees, the candidate should approach the Joint Secretary (CTET), CTET Unit, CBSE between 10 am to 5 pm from March 25th to April 1st along with proof of payment of fee i.e. candidate copy of E-Challan, if payment made through E-Challan, the notice mentions.

There are no other changes to exam and the CTET 2019 will be conducted on July 7th as announced earlier. Candidates can access the notice on schedule extension from CTET site or from this direct link here.