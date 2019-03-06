Visvesvarya Technological University or VTU has released the upated 7th semester BE/B.Tech result today, March 6th at 1.30 pm for all regions. On February 23rd, the university had released results for Belgavi, Bengaluru, Kalaburgi, and Mysuru region. VTU has also released 2nd to 7th semester results for B.Arch for all regions.

Candidates who have appeared for the above-mentioned exams from these regions can check the website, vtu.ac.in, to access all the above-mentioned results.

The result website also has results for June-July 2018 examination results and November 2018 Ph.D course results. The candidates can also apply for revaluation for the results by clicking at the appropriate links on the results page.

How to check VTU result: