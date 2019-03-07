The National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) released notification for the recruitment of Technical Assistants (TA) on March 6th, 2019. The application process for the 2019 NTRO TA will begin on March 15th, 2019 and the last day to apply for the recruitment process is April 4th, 2019. The NTRO will conduct the recruitment drive to fill 127 Technical Assistant vacancies.

The vacancies for TA includes 52 positions for Electronic stream and 75 for Computer Science stream. The candidates must be less than 30 years old with relaxation to candidates from reserved categories. The candidate can check the official notification to get details on the minimum qualifications for each stream of TA position.

The candidates have to go through a Tier-I computer-based examination for 400 marks and for 2-hour duration. The exam will have 100 questions and will test candidates on General Science, Current Affairs, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning, and Concerned Subject/Stream. Depending on the number of applications, a Tier-II exam might also be conducted.

Candidates can apply for the NTRO TA 2019 recruitment process from March 15th at ntrorectt.in. The notification can be accessed at the DAVP website or candidates can click on this direct link to access the notification to get more details on the breakdown of vacancies, eligibility criteria, qualification, exam pattern among others.