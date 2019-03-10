Karnataka School Education Board has released final results for Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) 2018, popularly known as KARTET. The results are available for both Paper I and Paper II at board website – schooleducation.kar.nic.in. Candidates can check the results directly there along with details about the cut-off marks.

A total of 2.39 lakh candidates appeared for the Karnataka TET 2018. Out of the total candidates who had appeared, 30,274 have qualified the examination, a Times of India report confirms. This amounts to 12.6 percent of the total candidates clearing the exam this time compared to 5.6 percent successful candidates in 2016, the report added.

How to check KARTET 2018 results

Visit the official site – schooleducation.kar.nic.in On the home page, under the recent news section, check for KARTET 2018 results link Click on the link and you will be directed to a new page Enter your application number and DOB and submit to view your results

Apart from the results, the board has also published a notification in this regard which can be accessed by the candidates directly from this link here. The answer keys for the examination were released last month and candidates were provided with an option to raise objections to answer keys before February 25th.

The KARTET 2018 examination was conducted on February 3rd, 2019 in two sessions. Paper I is for candidates who want to teach from Class I to Class V and Paper II is for candidates who want to teach from Class VI to Class VIII.