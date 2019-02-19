Karnataka School Education Board has released the answer keys for the Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test or better known as KARTET 2018 today, February 19th, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the answer keys at the website, schooleducation.kar.nic.in. The answer keys for both paper I and paper II are available.

Candidates can also raise objection against the answers on the answer keys on the website. The answer key PDF has all the required instructions on how to raise an objection. Candidates can click on this link to raise objections if needed. The deadline to submit the objection is 4.00 pm of February 25th, 2019.

How to check KARTET 2018 answer keys:

Visit the KARTET official website. Click on the link to check the answer keys. Alternatively, click on this direct link to access the answer keys for all the subjects and papers. The Answer Key PDF will get downloaded which can be printed out if required.

The KARTET 2018 examination was conducted on February 3rd, 2019 in two sessions. Paper I is for candidates who want to teach from Class I to Class V and Paper II is for candidates who want to teach from Class VI to Class VIII.