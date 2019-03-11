The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the question paper, response sheet, score sheet and final answer key for the RRB Group D recruitment exam. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their answer keys at their respective regional websites and the central website.

Earlier the result for the Group D recruitment exam was declared on March 4, 2019, along with cut-off normalised marks. Candidates qualified the CBT stage of the examination now have to appear for physical endurance test (PET) and document verification round in order to be eligible for the recruitment.

RRB in a notification published recently confirmed that on account of exceptionally large volume of candidates (about 1.2 Crore), who appeared in the CBT, generation of Candidate wise Question Paper along with the candidate response with final key for displaying has taken time and the same will be published through a link on the websites of participating RRBs on March 10th onwards.

However RRB added that the answer keys will be available on the websites only till 23.59 hrs of March 16th. After the deadline, the link will be deactivated hence, candidates are advised to download the answer key and take print out for future reference. Candidate may login through the link to be provided on the websites of RRBs for viewing the above details.

The recruitment exam was held last year to fill 62,907 vacancies. About 1.90 lakh aspirants have been shortlisted to take the physical efficiency test which is scheduled to be held on March 27.