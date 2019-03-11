current affairs
Current Affairs wrap for the day: March 11th, 2019
Get all the big national and international news and stay up to date with Current Affairs and General Knowledge to prepare for competitive exams.
cVIGIL App Unveiled by Election Commission
- In order to empower citizens in the Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission (EC) has introduced cVIGIL app at pan India level.
- Citizens can record on his mobile any violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and send it to the election authorities for appropriate action.
- The District Control Room allocates cVIGIL cases to the Flying Squads etc. through GIS-based platform.
Ethiopian Airlines Flight to Nairobi Crashes With 157 On Board
- An Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 passenger jet to Nairobi crashed early on Sunday with 149 passengers and eight crew members aboard, the airline said.
- Flight ET 302 crashed near the town of Bishoftu, 62 kilometres southeast of the capital Addis Ababa, the airline said, confirming the plane was a Boeing 737-800 MAX.
- Ethiopian Airlines added it has grounded its Boeing 737 MAX-8 fleet.
Tibet Supporters In Himachal’s Dharamsala Mark 60 Years Since Uprising
- Huge crowds gathered at the Dalai Lama’s temple in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamsala Sunday to commemorate 60 years since the failed Tibetan uprising against Chinese rule.
- Supporters of the 83-year-old peace icon, Dalai Lama, chanted and prayed at the Buddhist shrine in mountainous Dharamsala.
India Targets Saudi Investment in Strategic Oil Storage
- India is seeking investment from Saudi Arabia to build emergency crude reserves that will act as a buffer against volatility in oil prices and supply disruptions.
- Saudi’s participation in the Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserve program was discussed at a meeting in New Delhi.
- India has already built 5.33 million tons of underground reserves in three locations, which can meet 9.5 days of the country’s oil needs.