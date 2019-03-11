cVIGIL App Unveiled by Election Commission

  • In order to empower citizens in the Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission (EC) has introduced cVIGIL app at pan India level.
  • Citizens can record on his mobile any violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and send it to the election authorities for appropriate action.
  • The District Control Room allocates cVIGIL cases to the Flying Squads etc. through GIS-based platform.

Ethiopian Airlines Flight to Nairobi Crashes With 157 On Board

  • An Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 passenger jet to Nairobi crashed early on Sunday with 149 passengers and eight crew members aboard, the airline said.
  • Flight ET 302 crashed near the town of Bishoftu, 62 kilometres southeast of the capital Addis Ababa, the airline said, confirming the plane was a Boeing 737-800 MAX.
  • Ethiopian Airlines added it has grounded its Boeing 737 MAX-8 fleet.

Tibet Supporters In Himachal’s Dharamsala Mark 60 Years Since Uprising

  • Huge crowds gathered at the Dalai Lama’s temple in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamsala Sunday to commemorate 60 years since the failed Tibetan uprising against Chinese rule.
  • Supporters of the 83-year-old peace icon, Dalai Lama, chanted and prayed at the Buddhist shrine in mountainous Dharamsala.

India Targets Saudi Investment in Strategic Oil Storage

  • India is seeking investment from Saudi Arabia to build emergency crude reserves that will act as a buffer against volatility in oil prices and supply disruptions.
  • Saudi’s participation in the Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserve program was discussed at a meeting in New Delhi.
  • India has already built 5.33 million tons of underground reserves in three locations, which can meet 9.5 days of the country’s oil needs.