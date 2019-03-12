After recent announcement of Lok Sabha election schedule by Election Commission of India, there were several reports suggesting that ICAI will most likely re-schedule their CA examination dates. Now an official confirmation from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has announced the postponement of the Chartered Accountant examination, May 2019. The new examination scheduled is available at official ICAI site - icai.org.

ICAI in a notification published yesterday notified, ‘in view of Elections to the 17th Lok Sabha Parliamentary Constituencies across the country, the Chartered Accountant Examinations initially scheduled from 2nd May 2019 to 17th May 2019 stand rescheduled and the said examinations shall now be held from 27th May 2019 to 12th June, 2019.

Moreover ICAI has also amended few other things. Now the last date for submission of exam forms without late fee is till March 16th, 2019, while with late fee, it has been extended to March 23rd, 2019. However, it is clarified that the other particulars/details as announced in the earlier notification, linked here, shall remain unchanged, ICAI mentioned.

Dates of examination under new schedule

Foundation Course examination

4 th, 7th, 9th & 11th June 2019

Intermediate Course examination (IPC)

Group-I: 28th, 30th May & 1st & 3rd June 2019

Group-II: 6th, 8th, 10th & 12 th June 2019

Final Course examination

Group -I: 27th, 29th, 31st May & 2nd June 2019

Group -II: 4 th, 7th, 9th & 11th June 2019

Candidates must however note that no examination is scheduled on 5th June 2019 (Wednesday) on account of Id-ul-Fitr, being a Gazetted central government holiday.