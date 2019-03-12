Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board has issued a notification announcing final written examination schedule for Police Constable and SI recruitment. This comes on the heels of PMT/PET, as reported earlier, for the above mentioned posts that began from February 11th, 2019 in 11 different venues. While the Physical Efficiency Test is expected to conclude by end of March, the board has declared the exam dates final written examination on official site - tslprb.in.

So in interest of candidates who qualify the PET/PMT, the examination dates have been announced says TSLPRB board. The exams are scheduled to begin April 20th and will go on till May 19th, 2019. The exams will be conducted over three weekends that is 20th and 21st, 27th and 28th and lastly on May 19th. Candidates can access the detailed schedule linked here.

Moreover, Details about the Hall Tickets etc will be informed in due course. On the other hand the results for the written examination are tentatively expected June/July 2019. TSLPRB are informed that ‘99.6% of the Performance Sheets have already been hosted in the login area of Candidates on the TSLPRB Website.’