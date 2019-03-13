Indian Navy has declared the results for the Artificer Apprentice (AA) and Senior Secondary Recruits (SSR) recruitment 2019 on Tuesday, March 12th, according to reports. All the candidates who had appeared for these two recruitment exam can check the Indian Navy’s recruitment website, joinindiannavy.gov.in, to access the results.

Indian Navy had conducted the exams for AA and SSR from February 26th to February 28th, 2019. The candidates who have cleared the exam are eligible to appear for the Physical Endurance Test (PET), details of which will be revealed at a latter date. Thus, candidates are advised to visit the websites regularly for updates.

How to check Indian Navy AA, SSR 2019 result:

Visit the Indian Navy recruitment website. Click on the Login button on the home page. Alternatively, click on this direct link to access the login page. Enter the details with log-in credentials. The result can be accessed from the page which can be printed out if needed for future reference.

The website is quite slow as of now but candidates can keep checking frequently. It is expected that once the traffic to the website decreases, the website would be up and running.