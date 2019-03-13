Agriculture Scientist Recruitment Board (ASRB) has declared the Indian Council for Agriculture Research (ICAR) National Eligibility Test (NET) II 2018 examination result on March 12th, 2019. All the candidates who have appeared for the ICAR NET II 2018 examination can check the result at ASRB website, asrb.org.in. The results are also available at ICAR website, icar.org.in.

The ASRB ICAR NET exam is conducted to determine the eligibility for the position of Lecturer/Assistant Professor in the state’s agricultural universities as well as a few other agricultural universities. Candidates who qualify via the exam can apply for the above positions at agricultural universities.

How to check ICAR NET 2018 result:

Visit the ASRB website. Click on the ‘Result’ link on the left panel. Click on the link of ‘Result Sheet of Candidates - ICAR NET (II) 2018-Examination’. A new page will open where candidates need to enter the Roll Number and Date of Birth and click on ‘Login’. Alternatively, one can click on this direct link to access the login page. The result will be displayed which can be printed out.

The ASRB had conducted the ICAR NET II 2018 examination in the last week of December. The exam was conducted in 34 centres throughout India in an online mode. Candidates interested in applying for the ASRB ICAR NET-II 2018 should be above the age of 21 years and should have a Master’s degree in the subject in which they wish to apply.