Central Teacher’s Eligibility Test (CTET) in their latest notification has declared a revised criteria and application submission extension for the 2019 exam. This new order comes in compliance with orders of Hon’ble Court says the public notice published on CTET website - ctet.nic.in. As per new norms, candidates who adhere to eligibility criteria set by the NCTE before the principal notification was released, dated August 23, 2010, can now apply for CTET 2019 exam.

The Public Notice states, “The application from all such candidates who have passed their graduation with B. Ed. prior to NCTE Principal notification dated 23/08/2010 regarding determination of minimum qualification of teachers to be appointed in school shall also be entertained by CBSE subject to final decision of Hon’ble Court(s).”

So, this is the second time the CTET application deadline has been extended, as the previous extension was till March 12th. WIth the new extension in force, that is till March 14th before 12 pm, candidates who are newly eligible along with regular candidates can start applying online for July exam. The last date for fee submission has been extended as well to March 15th before 12 pm and the correction window will be available from March 25th to April 1st, 2019.

There are no other changes to the exam and CTET 2019 will be conducted, as scheduled earlier on July 7th, 2019. This will be the 12th edition of the examination and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts CTET exam to certify eligibility of candidates to teach at CBSE affiliated schools. The exam comprises of two papers that is Paper I and Paper II.

CTET Paper I is for candidates who seek eligibility to teach from Class I to Class V and Paper II is for those who desire eligibility to teach from Class VI to VIII. Candidates have an option to apply for either one of the papers or both the papers.