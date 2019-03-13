Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has announced revised examination dates for CET 2019 owing to clash with Lok Sabha election dates. KEA published a notification announcing the latest development and confirmed the new examination dates. Candidates can access the complete notification on KEA website - kea.kar.nic.in. As per new schedule, CET 2019 will be conducted on April 29th and 30th, 2019.

The notification states, “Govennrnent of Karnataka has directed KEA to conduct the CET-2019 on 29-04-2019 and 30-04-2O19 and the Kannada Language test on 01-05-2019, that is May 1st, 2019, for the year 2019 as per the following revised time table”. As per the original notification, reported earlier, the exam were scheduled for April 23th and 24th, 2019.

The Kannada language test is for candidates from specified region. Students from Hornadu and Gadinadu are eligible to take the test in Kannada and it will be conducted only from Bengaluru location.

Additionally, the application submission was extended earlier due to request from many parents and students. A press note regarding this was released on March 2nd, also linked here. Now candidates have time to apply for Karnataka CET 2019 until 20th March, 2019. The last date to submit application fee online is March 21st.

The application correction for the candidates who have paid the fees will be available from March 21st after 5.30 pm till March 25th up to 5.30 pm. Candidates are advised to make a note of this time stipulation and correct any errors, if any, in the submitted application.

KEA conducts Common Entrance Test (CET) every year for candidates seeking admission in Engineering, Architecture, Farm Science courses, B.Pharma and other similar professional courses.