Punjab National Bank (PNB) had earlier announced online examination for recruiting at various positions in February this year. While the online application registration closed on March 2nd, the call letters for the examination are expected to be released today onwards, as per the official notification.

Candidates who had applied for the 325 Technical Officers vacancies, can now visit the PNB website - pnbindia.in to check for their admit cards. Admit cards are expected to be released any time during today and hence candidates are advised to intermittently check the PNB site for updates.

The online recruitment examination is tentatively scheduled for March 24th, 2019, however a confirmed exam, venue will be intimated to the applicants via call letter, well in advance of the examination, the official notification adds. Meaning candidates will have to wait for the call letters to be released in order to be informed about the exam venue and a confirmed exam date as well.

While the recruitment has been advertised for Technical Officers however selected applicants will be recruited in six different posts. Each post has varying number of vacancies with Officer (IT) post having the maximum number of vacancies that is 120 posts.