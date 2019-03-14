The Assam Public Service Commission has announced the results for Combined Competitive, Preliminary Exam 2018 on its official website - apsc.nic.in. The commission has actually published a list of roll numbers who have qualified the exam and now are eligible to appear for the next stage, main examination.

“The Assam Public Service Commission hereby declares the results of the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2018 held on 30th December,2018”, reads the notification published by APSC. The successful candidates are now eligible to appear for main exam which is tentatively scheduled during the month of July, 2019.

The date for filling up of the Application Form for the Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2018 will be notified shortly. Also as the commission has announced only the roll numbers of qualified candidates, it will soon upload marks of all valid candidates on the website shortly.

The list of invalid candidates will be uploaded subsequently. The Answer Keys and Cut Off Marks of the Prelims examination will also be uploaded in due course, APSC said in another notification. Candidates can check the list of results notification directly from link here. However for the detailed marks and future updates on the CC examination, candidates are advised to intermittently check the Commission website.