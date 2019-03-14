The online application process for West Bengal females only Supervisor recruitment 2019 is scheduled to begin from today and will be available on West Bengal Public Service Commission website - pscwbapplication.in. Last date to submit the application is April 16th up to midnight 12. All interested candidates are requested to submit their applications as early as possible and not wait for the last date.

While the last date to submit application and pay the exam fees online is April 16th, there’s is a one day extension for candidates who wish to submit the fee through a Challan. However, the Challan will have to be generated online latest by April 16th itself. Here is the direct link to start applying online for Supervisor vacancies under WBPSC.

There are total 2,900 vacancies to be filled by this recruitment drive and upon recruitment the postings will be at Integrated Child Development Scheme under the department of Women & Child Development & Social Welfare.

The recruitment will consist of three stages, the first being the preliminary test comprising of objective multiple type questions. This screening test will be followed up by Written examination and selective no of candidates based on merit in the written exam will be called for the viva-voce test. Candidature is subject to merit list based on marks scored in Stage II and III combined.

As reported in our earlier article about the recruitment notice, a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognised university is the minimum qualification to apply. Also the she should be able to read, write and speak in Bengali except for the candidates whose mother tongue is Nepali. Other details about the qualification criteria have been mentioned in the notification linked here.

Syllabus of the course will be announced in due course of time, states the notification. However, who are applying for the first time, will have to complete a ‘one time enrolment’ process on WBPSC website. More information regarding pay scale, examination centres and reservations has been mentioned in the notification and candidates are advised to go thoroughly before applying.