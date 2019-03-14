Allahabad High Court has released answer keys for the Group D Stage II recruitment examination on March 13th, 2019. The candidates can check the answer keys at the Allahabad High Court’s official website, allahabadhighcourt.in.

The stage II examination for the recruitment of Group D positions for Allahabad High Court was conducted on March 10th, 2019. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 1515 positions which include Tubewell Operator, Process Server, Peon, Farrash, Chowkidar, Waterman, Sweeper, Mali among others.

How to access Group D answer keys:

Visit the Allahabad High Court Recruitment page. Click on the link for Group D Stage II answer keys. A new page will open where the link to the page which hosts the answer keys is displayed. Click on the link. Click on the link to access the answer keys. A new page will open where the link to download answer keys and the link to raise objection is available. Alternatively, click on this direct link to access the answer keys and click on this direct link to raise objection. The answer keys will be displayed which can be printed out if needed.

Allahabad High Court had declared the stage I examination result for both Group C and Group D on February 25th, 2019. The Stage-II examination for Group C was conducted on March 8th to March 11th and for Stenographer exam was conducted on March 10th to March 11th, 2019.