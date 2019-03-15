Indian Navy is all set to declare the result of Matric Recruit October 2019 batch examination result today, March 15th. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can access the result at the official Indian Navy recruitment website, joinindiannavy.gov.in. The exam time of the declaration of the result is not confirmed.

Indian Navy had declared the SSR and AA 2019 result on March 13th and on the same day it was notified that the MR October 2019 batch result will be declared on March 15th.

How to check Indian Navy MR Oct 2019 batch result:

Visit the Indian Navy recruitment website. Click on the Login button on the home page. Alternatively, click on this direct link to access the login page. Enter the details with log-in credentials. The result can be accessed from the page which can be printed out if needed for future reference.

The website also informs that the application process for the Office Entry - SSC Executive (Pilot/Observer) and Education Branch and PC Executive (Logistics cadre) will begin from tomorrow, March 16tth and the last day to apply for the same is April 5th.