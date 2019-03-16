The National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO), as informed earlier, began the application process for the recruitment of Technical Assistants (TA) on March 6th, 2019. The application process was delayed due to ‘technical reasons’ and the application link got activated late evening.

The last day to apply for the recruitment process is April 4th, 2019 and interested candidates can do the application process at the official website, ntrorectt.in.

The NTRO will conduct the recruitment drive to fill 127 Technical Assistant vacancies. Of these 127 vacancies, 52 positions for Electronic stream and 75 for Computer Science stream. The candidates must be less than 30 years old with relaxation to candidates from reserved categories.

The minimum education qualification depends on the stream for which the candidates are applying for, but the NTRO has clarified that B.E or B.Tech or MCA is NOT the essential qualification required for the post of Technical Assistant.

The recruitment process involves a written examination consisting of 400 marks and for 2-hour duration. The exam will have 100 questions and will test candidates on General Science, Current Affairs, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning, and Concerned Subject/Stream. A second phase of recruitment might be conducted depending upon the number of applicants.

How to apply for NTRO 2019 TA recruitment:

Visit the NTRO recruitment website. Candidates are advised to go through all the documents under ‘Instruction’ link to make themselves aware of the application process. Click on ‘Online Application’ link. Selection the Exam Code (TA2019) and other details and click on ‘Start Registration’. Go through the registration and application process and Submit the application. Take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

NTRO recruitment website has details all the necessary details of the recruitment drive. Candidates can go through the website to know further details on the qualification, eligibility, exam pattern, reservation policy among others.