India-US looking to co-develop small air launch UAVs: Pentagon
India and the US have identified small air launch unmanned aerial vehicles and a lightweight small arms technology project along with aircraft maintenance for defence collaboration, a top Pentagon official has said.
On drones, the discussions are mainly between the US Air Force Research Laboratory and India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation.
Tropical cyclone slams Mozambique
Tropical cyclone Idai battered central Mozambique on March 15 killing at least 19 people and cutting off more than half a million people in one of the country’s largest cities Beira.
Local officials said that this week’s heavy rains had already claimed 66 lives, injured 111 and displaced 17,000 people.
Trump Dismisses White Nationalism Threat after NZ Shooting
US President Donald Trump on Friday dismissed concerns that the massacre by an apparent white supremacist in New Zealand indicates a dangerous trend.
“I don’t really. I think it’s a small group of people that have very, very serious problems, I guess,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.
Nobel Peace Prize nomination for student climate campaigner Greta
Students worldwide are skipping class on Friday to take to the streets to protest their governments’ failure to take sufficient action against global warming.
The coordinated ‘school strikes’, being held from the South Pacific to the edge of the Arctic Circle, were inspired by 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who began holding solitary demonstrations outside the Swedish parliament last year.
India trade deficit narrows to 17-month low in February
India’s trade deficit narrowed to a 17-month low of $9.6 billion in February as merchandise imports fell on the back of lower crude oil prices.
Exports growth was relatively tepid at 2.44% in February, while imports contracted 5.41% in dollar terms, according to data by Commerce ministry.
Breakthrough solar-powered device harvests water from thin air
In a “breakthrough”, scientists have developed a novel solar-powered harvesting system that absorbs moisture from the air and converts it into clean, usable water.
The technology, described in the journal Advanced Materials, could be used in disaster situations, water crises or poverty-stricken areas and developing countries.