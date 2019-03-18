Food Corporation of India (FCI) had earlier advertised 4,103 vacancies for 2019 and was scheduled to start the online application on February 28th, 2019. However the availability of online application link was delayed due to unknown reasons. FCI is conducting the recruitment process for Junior Engineer, Stenographer, Typists, Assistant Grade II and III positions. All interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at FCI website - fci.gov.in on or before March 30th, 2019.

In the table below details of vacancies have been mentioned. The vacancies are further divided into five zones, i.e, North Zone (1999 positions), South Zone (540 positions), East Zone (538 positions), West Zone (735 positions), and North East Zone (291 positions). Also here is the direct link to apply online for the vacancies. Please note that candidates will have to register first, link here, in order to start the application.

FCI 2019 Vacancy details Name of the Position Number of Vacancies J.E. (Civil Engineering) 114 J.E. (Electrical Mechanical Engineering) 72 Steno Grade-II 76 AG-II (Hindi) 45 Typist (Hindi) 39 AG-III (General) 757 AG-III (Accounts) 509 AG-III (Technical) 720 AG-III (Depot) 1771 Total 4103

The Admit Card for the online test indicating the time and venue of examination for each candidate can be downloaded from FCI site 15 days prior to the date of examination onwards. Candidates, who are not able to generate their Admit Cards online, should register their grievance at - cgrs.ibps.in at least one week before the date of the examination.

Candidates can access the detailed notification directly from link here to know more about the vacancy, eligibility criteria, qualifications, reservation policy for differently-abled, reservation policy for SC, ST and OBC, exam pattern, exam centre, application process among others. The first phase of exam will be conducted in the month of April or May.

How to apply for FCI 2019 recruitment