Kendriya Vidyalaya common admissions for the year 2019-20 began early this month on KVS online portal. As reported earlier, the online application process was started from March 1st for Class I admissions. Please note that for this is strictly for students who wish to take admission in Class II to Class X. A separate admission for Class II and Class X students will begin from April 2nd, 2019.

As the admission process for Class I admission closes by 4 pm tomorrow, hence parents are advised to submit their applications at the earliest and not wait for the last minute rush. Once the online application deadline ends, the first batch of provisional list of selected students will be released on March 26th.

The number of lists for class I admission will depend on the vacancies. If the seats remain vacant after the first round of admissions, the second round will be declared on April 9th and the third round on April 23rd.

How to apply online for Class I admissions at KV 2019-20

Visit the KV Sangathan admission portal. Click on New Registration button on the home page. Read the instruction carefully before proceeding for registration. Acknowledge the understanding and click on ‘Proceed. Fulfill the registration and application process and pay the requisite application fees and submit the application. Take the print out of the application for future reference.

While KV’s are primarily for children of central government employees. Since the RTE Act, 2009 came into force, 25 percent seats are reserved for children from economically weaker sections and socially backward families under this Act. The notification and registration under RTE and SC/ST quota for class I will begin from March 30th and will go on until April 6th. The full schedule as released by KV Sangathan can be accessed in this link.