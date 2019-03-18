Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has extended the deadline to submit online applications for Civil Services Exam 2019. The commission has just released the notification on its website - upsc.gov.in and has confirmed the latest development. The notification can be accessed by candidate on the UPSC site under the highlight ticker section. As per new deadline candidates can now apply for the CSE 2019 till 6 pm on March 19th, 2019.

Though this is a mere one day extension, candidates who wish to appear for the coveted examination this year are requested to apply online at - upsconline.nic.in. The earlier deadline for submission was March 18th however that stands changed with the new development. As reported earlier, the ongoing application process for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services and Indian Forest Services examination 2019 is set to end by 6.00 pm tomorrow that is on March 18th.

Total of 896 posts including those reserved for PWD candidates have been advertised this year for CSE. While this is a slight increase from last year, however the vacancies continue to be low. The IFS 2019 has an approximate vacancy of 90 positions.

The CSE preliminary exam 2019 will be conducted on June 2nd, 2019 while the e-admit cards for the same will be issued three weeks before the commencement of the examination. Candidates will be able to download the e-admit card from upsconline.nic.in, the notification mentions.

How to apply for UPSC CSE and IFS 2019