Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) in its latest notification published on bpsc.bih.nic.in site, has confirmed admit card release and exam dates for Assistant Engineer Main (written) exam 2017. The admit cards are expected to be released today that is on March 19th on commissions website - bpsc.bih.nic in or onlinebpsc.bih.gov.in. As admit cards could be released any time today, candidates are advised to check the BPSC website every few hours for updates.

As mentioned, the notification also declared the exam dates for the Main exam for 2017 Assistant Engineer recruitment. The examination will be held from March 27th to 31st, 2019 at designated exam centres in Patna. While no further information has been provided in this otherwise brief notice, the admit card will surely contain key details about exam schedule along with timings and location details.

It must be recalled that BPSC had started online registration process for the Assistant Engineer 2017 Main exam from February 7th, as reported earlier and the last day for application submission was February 22nd. BPSC is conducting the recruitment drive to recruit 1,400 assistant engineer. These 1400 vacancies include 1,284 assistant civil engineer, 110 assistant mechanical engineer, and 6 assistant civil engineer positions. All vacancies are for animal and fisheries resources.