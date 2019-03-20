Nalanda Open University has declared the Bihar B.Ed. Common Entrance Test (CET) 2019 for regular students today, March 19th, 2019. The candidates who had appeared for the B.Ed CET can view and print their results from the official website, biharcetbed.com. The counselling process for the admissions will begin on March 24th, 2019.

Nalanda University conducted the CET for admissions to B.Ed programme offered for regular students in various colleges and universities in the state of Bihar. The exam was conducted on March 10th and now the results have been declared.

There are around 350 colleges who will be conducting admissions for their programmes through this entrance exam. The list of colleges can be accessed in this link.

How to check Bihar B.Ed. CET 2019 result:

Visit the Bihar B.Ed CET website. Click on the result link on the right panel. Enter the registration number and DOB detail, then click on ‘Search’. The result will be displayed which needs to be printed out for admissions purpose.

The link to register for the counselling will get activated on March 24th and the last day to register is April 5th, 2019. The candidates can fill their choices of college before April 10th, 2019.

The 1st allotment result will be declared on April 16th. In total there will be three rounds of allotment after which vacant seats will be opened up for spot admissions. The whole process of counselling is expected to last until June 28th, 2019.