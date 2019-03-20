current affairs
Current affairs wrap of the day: March 20th, 2019
3 dead, 15 feared trapped as Under-Construction Building collapses in Karnataka’s Dharwad
- Three people have died and nearly 15 are feared trapped after an under-construction building in Karnataka collapsed. Fifteen people have also been injured out of which three are critical.
- The collapse took place in Dharwad’s Kumareshwar Nagar, about 400 kilometres north of Bengaluru. Fifty six labourers have been rescued so far.
India hints at boycott of China’s Belt and Road forum for second time
- India on Wednesday signalled that it will boycott China’s second Belt and Road Forum for a second time, says it ignores its core concerns on sovereignty and territorial integrity.
- India along with the US and several other countries have been highlighting the concerns over the BRI projects, leaving a number of smaller countries in debt traps.
- Foreign Minister Wang Yi recently said that next month China plans to hold a much bigger, second BRF which will also be attended by Pakistan Prime Minster Imran Khan.
In a first, woman bags Abel Prize for maths
- The Abel Prize in mathematics was awarded to Karen Uhlenbeck of the U.S. for her work on partial differential equations, the first woman to win the award.
- Dr. Uhlenbeck, 76, is a visiting senior research scholar at Princeton University, as well as visiting associate at the Institute for Advanced Study (IAS).
India’s rupee just went from Asia’s worst to best currency
- The turnaround has been fuelled by the improved chances of Prime Minister Narendra Modi winning a second term amid recent tensions between India and Pakistan.
- The high-yielding rupee will likely advance further if Modi wins a second term,” said Gao Qi, a currency strategist at Scotiabank in Singapore.