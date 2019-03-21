Special court in Panchkula Wednesday acquitted all four accused including Naba Kumar Sarkar alias Swami Aseemanand.
The trial began in August 2012 and was conducted on 132 days. Several judges changed during the trial. The last one, Additional Sessions Judge Jagdeep Singh was allotted the case in August 2018.
Concluded that the NIA “failed to prove the charge of conspiracy” in the Samjhauta Express blast case that left 68 people, mostly Pakistanis, dead in February 2007.
India concerned over widening trade deficit of $58 Billion with China
India on Wednesday expressed concern over widening trade deficit with China which has ballooned to over USD 58 billion.
India’s Ambassador to China Vikram Misri, who assumed charge on January 8 told that India is working with the Chinese side for ensuring greater market access to the Indian agricultural products.
New Zealand bans semi-automatic, assault rifles after mosque shootings
New Zealand will ban military style semi-automatic and assault rifles under tough new gun laws
PM Jacinda Ardern said she expects the new laws to be in place by April 11 and buy-back scheme will be established for banned weapons.
India said to tap indebted Jet’s rivals to take over planes
India is mulling options to save Jet Airways India including asking low-cost carrier SpiceJet to consider taking over some of the debt-laden company’s aircraft, sources said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keen to avoid the collapse of an airline that employs about 23,000 people, weeks before elections.
US Fed leaves interest rates unchanged, sees no hikes in 2019
The Federal Reserve unveiled a long-awaited plan to stop scaling back the vast portfolio of bonds it built up to spur an economic recovery from the 2007-2009 financial crisis and recession.
By September, the US Fed’s current practice of allowing up to $50 billion of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) to roll off its balance sheet each month will come to an end if the economy evolves “about as expected.”