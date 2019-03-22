Utkal University, Odisha, has declared the 4th-semester undergraduate examination results today, March 22nd. All the candidates who had appeared for the 4th-semester examination for B.Com, BSc, and BA from the 2016 batch can check the result at the website, uuems.in.

The university had conducted the examination in the months of December 2018 and January 2019 and the course is under the CBCS system. The results of the other semesters are expected to be declared in the near future.

For now, 4th-semester students can access the result by clicking on this direct link, and entering the roll number and the captcha code and pressing on ‘Submit’.

How to access Utkal University results:

Visit the Utkal University result website. Click on the link for the provisional result for the 4th-semester result for B.Com, BSc, and BA on the home page. Enter the required details and click on ‘Submit’. The result will be displayed on the screen, which can be printed out for reference.

The university is located in the state of Odisha at Vani Vihar, Bhubaneshwar, and is supposed to be the oldest university of the state. The university was set up in the year 1989.