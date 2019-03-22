Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the result of the Main examination under the Maharashtra Civil Engineering Services 2018 recruitment today, March 22nd, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the Main examination can check the result at the official website, mpsc.gov.in.

A total number of 489 candidates have cleared the examination and have qualified for the next level. The Aurangabad region witnessed 69 candidates clearing the exam, Mumbai 56, Nagpur 101, and Pune 270. The Commission also released the category-wise cut-off marks for the exam along with the result.

The result can be accessed at the official website under the ‘Latest Update’ section. Alternatively, candidates can click on the direct link to access the result and the cut-off marks. The roll number of all the successful candidates will be displayed in the PDF sheet.

A notification of the result and details of the next for all the successful candidates was also released which can be accessed in this link.