Board of Secondary Education Haryana (BSEH) yesterday released the answer keys for all three levels of HTET 2018 examination. Notably, the results for HTET were announced earlier on March 20 and was reported as well. Candidates can check the answer keys directly from BSEH site - bseh.org.in.

HTET 2018 examination was conducted for Level 1 that is PRT, Level 2 which is TGT and Level 3 that is PGT. The abbreviations stand for Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained- Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Postgraduate Teacher (PGT). Here are the direct links for answer keys: Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3.

In separated notification released by the board, BSEH has asked 2,217 who had not appeared for the biometric/photo verification process earlier now have another opportunity to finish the process. Candidates will have be visit the BSE, Bhiwani on 25th, 26th and 27th from 9 am to 5 pm.

Out of 3,32,366 candidates, who appeared in all the three categories of examinations, around 14,934 have cleared the paper

The examinations were held on January 5th and 6th. The Level 1 examination was held on January 6th from 3.00 pm to 5.30 pm, Level 2 on same day from 10.00 am to 12.30 pm, and Level 3 on January 5th from 3.00 pm to 5.30 pm.